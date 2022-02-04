Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Senseonics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.