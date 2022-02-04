Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.
Shares of SIGI stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.