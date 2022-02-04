Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.