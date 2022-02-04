Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.61

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 5258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
