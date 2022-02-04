Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.61

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 5258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

