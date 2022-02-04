Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

