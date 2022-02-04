Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Short Interest Update

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 23,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,191,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average of $282.42. SEA has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.