Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. 3,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

