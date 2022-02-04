Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,481 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,481 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST opened at $169.86 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.18 and a 12-month high of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,652 shares of company stock worth $88,713,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

