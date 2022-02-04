Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,434 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

