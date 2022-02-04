Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.64 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,212 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 43.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in STERIS by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $228.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average is $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.