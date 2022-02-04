Schmitt Industries (SMIT) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Schmitt Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.10, meaning that their average share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -42.82% -209.79% -44.98% Schmitt Industries Competitors 0.09% 3.49% 3.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $7.86 million -$8.09 million -3.95 Schmitt Industries Competitors $2.89 billion $583.46 million 28.55

Schmitt Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries. Schmitt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schmitt Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries Competitors 124 730 1459 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Schmitt Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schmitt Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Schmitt Industries competitors beat Schmitt Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

