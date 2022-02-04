SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $383,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

