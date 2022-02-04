SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €150.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €150.00 ($168.54) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.64 ($156.90).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €109.10 ($122.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €122.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

