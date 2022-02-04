Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.