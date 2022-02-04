SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $36,456.23 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 45% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $36,456.23 and $118.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 161.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,178,332 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.