SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 10.9% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $400.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.65 or 0.99819687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00250372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00161959 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.00328249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001459 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

