Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

SBRA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

