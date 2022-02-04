Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Down 5.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.97 and last traded at $49.50. 1,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 74,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The company has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.26%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 375.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

