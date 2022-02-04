Ryan A. Leggio Purchases 300 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,807.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
