Ryan A. Leggio Purchases 300 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,807.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2,144.1% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 87,286 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.