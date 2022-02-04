Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 162,299 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.