Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.07 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

