Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth $179,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $43.04 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

