Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Provident Financial worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

