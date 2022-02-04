Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.58) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superdry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.06).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The stock has a market cap of £153.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.16. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.63).

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,259.48). Also, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,442.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,873.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.