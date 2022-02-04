Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,888 ($25.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,835 ($38.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,317.31.
About CVS Group
CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.
