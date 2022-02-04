Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,888 ($25.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,835 ($38.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,317.31.

In other news, insider Richard Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($29.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($29,900.51). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 1,320 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,139 ($28.76) per share, for a total transaction of £28,234.80 ($37,960.20). Insiders purchased 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,880 in the last quarter.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

