Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $101.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

