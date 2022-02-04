Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.31 ($121.70).

Vinci stock opened at €97.57 ($109.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.94 and a 200 day moving average of €91.12. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

