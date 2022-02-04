Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Analysts predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will announce sales of $73.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Root reported sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $321.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

