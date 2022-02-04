Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

