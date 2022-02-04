Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,047 shares of company stock valued at $196,306 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.36.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

