Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 947 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

KMX opened at $106.72 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

