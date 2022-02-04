Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 265.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.