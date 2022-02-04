RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and $192,887.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

