Reviewing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Turing and Innovative Solutions and Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turing presently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 49.78%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turing and Innovative Solutions and Support’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.28 $79.28 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 5.26 $5.07 million $0.30 23.43

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 23.21% 20.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

