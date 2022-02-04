Reviewing Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 2.34 -$1.07 million ($2.63) -8.83 Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.56 -$76.02 million ($0.26) -52.12

Cedar Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -17.24% -6.69% -1.98% Chatham Lodging Trust -6.00% -1.38% -0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Cedar Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

