Reviewing Butler National (BUKS) & The Competition

Butler National (OTCMKTS: BUKS) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Butler National to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million $1.43 million 7.36 Butler National Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million -88.96

Butler National’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Butler National and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National Competitors 161 904 1708 52 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Butler National’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Butler National has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Butler National Competitors -261.46% -50.65% -29.27%

Summary

Butler National beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

