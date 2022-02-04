ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,603 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

