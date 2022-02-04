Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

