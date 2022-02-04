Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

