Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $37.99.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

