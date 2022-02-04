ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 2,433.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of ReneSola worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE SOL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. ReneSola Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

