Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.38% of WD-40 worth $75,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

