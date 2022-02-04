Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,794 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,794 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of EVERTEC worth $60,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 396,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

