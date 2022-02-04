Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,550 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $72,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $413.15 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

