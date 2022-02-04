Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $56.61 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Trane Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $144.78 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.