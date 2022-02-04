Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $68.95 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Equifax worth $68,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $233.45 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.73.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.