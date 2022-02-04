Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of ViacomCBS worth $57,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $33.10 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.