Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

