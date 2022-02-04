Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $692.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $690.00 to $692.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.05.

REGN stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $623.64. 50,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.14 and its 200 day moving average is $620.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

