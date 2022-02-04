Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,202. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.74.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.