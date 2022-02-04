Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,202. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
