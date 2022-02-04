Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,632. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
