Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,632. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

